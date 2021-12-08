Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $466,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

