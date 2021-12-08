Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

