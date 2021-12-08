Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. BGC Partners reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 202,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,952. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

