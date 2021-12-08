Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. BGC Partners reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGC Partners.
BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 202,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,952. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.
BGC Partners Company Profile
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
