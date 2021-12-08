Graft (GRFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $42.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Graft has a market cap of $171,530.64 and $42.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.57 or 0.00415550 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

