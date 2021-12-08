Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veru reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Veru by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Veru by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Veru by 5.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Veru by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,219. The stock has a market cap of $539.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 0.51. Veru has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

