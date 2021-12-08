Hochschild Mining (HCHDF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS: HCHDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/24/2021 – Hochschild Mining was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/24/2021 – Hochschild Mining was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/24/2021 – Hochschild Mining was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/24/2021 – Hochschild Mining was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2021 – Hochschild Mining was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/22/2021 – Hochschild Mining was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2021 – Hochschild Mining was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2021 – Hochschild Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 453,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Hochschild Mining plc has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

