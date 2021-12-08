Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.Five Below also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.820-$4.940 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.72.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, reaching $205.41. 44,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,667. Five Below has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

