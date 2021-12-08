Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce sales of $76.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.22 million and the lowest is $75.90 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $72.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $303.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $303.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $298.83 million, with estimates ranging from $292.26 million to $305.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 153.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

