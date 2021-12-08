Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BLDP traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 209,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,983. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.58.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
