Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDP traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 209,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,983. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.