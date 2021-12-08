Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $553.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce sales of $553.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.90 million and the highest is $564.70 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $338.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

