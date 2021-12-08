Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,224. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

