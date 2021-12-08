nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50 million-$69.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.24 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

NCNO traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,170. nCino has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.28 and a beta of 1.11.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.06.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,720,798.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,003 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in nCino by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

