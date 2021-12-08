salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.680-$4.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.33 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.23.

CRM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.13. 221,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

