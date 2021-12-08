James Investment Research Inc. Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 30.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 595,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,668,000 after buying an additional 137,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

ZTS stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,689. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average is $201.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

