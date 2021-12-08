Tatro Capital LLC Sells 212 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tatro Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,514,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,168,000 after buying an additional 143,242 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 70,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,719,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,924,000 after purchasing an additional 669,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

