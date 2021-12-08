MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

IBM stock opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

