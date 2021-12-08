Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 211 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after buying an additional 265,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

Shares of MMM opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

