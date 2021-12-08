DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 261,863 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,977,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,863 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $375,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

