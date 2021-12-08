Galactrum Reaches Market Cap of $5,203.34 (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Galactrum has a total market cap of $5,203.34 and approximately $177.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galactrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Galactrum has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,258.34 or 0.99063471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00290038 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.35 or 0.00432359 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00183588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009897 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

