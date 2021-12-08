$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after buying an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after buying an additional 259,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,323,000 after buying an additional 153,869 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

