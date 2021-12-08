Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.84

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.84 and last traded at $125.78, with a volume of 14317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,897,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

