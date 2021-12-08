BonFi (BNF) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. BonFi has a market cap of $613,161.79 and $321,479.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00044758 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00220641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.