$462.28 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $462.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.27 million to $463.10 million. iRobot reported sales of $544.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in iRobot by 13.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iRobot by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of iRobot by 3.3% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. iRobot has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.