$1.30 EPS Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.49. The Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of BX stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.47. 451,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,387. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,578,042 shares worth $451,822,620. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

