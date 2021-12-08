Zacks: Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,654. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $2,925,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.29. Repligen has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50 and a beta of 0.81.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

