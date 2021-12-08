-$0.06 EPS Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,839. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

