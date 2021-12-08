-$0.06 EPS Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,839. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,404,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,162,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

