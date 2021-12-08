Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 million-$286.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.41 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,316. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Zuora has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 15,693 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $263,799.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,380 shares of company stock worth $2,967,052 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

