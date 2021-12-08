Trust Co. of Vermont Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 28.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

AMT traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.31. 15,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.98. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

