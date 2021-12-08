Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 338,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,689,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,740,000 after acquiring an additional 441,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.90. 51,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,018,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a market capitalization of $478.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

