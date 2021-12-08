Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.12. 21,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,883. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.99 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

