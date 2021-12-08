Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,289 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.42 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $148.99 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $430.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

