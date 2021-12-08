Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 41,179 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,179 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $398.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.35 and its 200-day moving average is $367.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.