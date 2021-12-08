$55.30 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce $55.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $53.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $211.05 million, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $211.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI remained flat at $$43.21 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,744. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $771.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

