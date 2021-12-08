DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.58 ($47.84).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($56.74) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.08) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

DWS stock traded up €0.72 ($0.81) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €35.78 ($40.20). 121,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.96. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €31.45 ($35.33) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($47.06). The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

