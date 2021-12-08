Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post $31.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.02 million to $31.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $116.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $128.34 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $129.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $487.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

