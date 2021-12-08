Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,893 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $646.07. 34,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.92. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $307.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

