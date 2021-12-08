II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIVI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.93.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 57,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.74. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.