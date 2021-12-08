Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Cut by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Amundi bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Medtronic by 86.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after buying an additional 1,621,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

MDT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $112.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

