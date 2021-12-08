Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $916,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,407,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $261.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

