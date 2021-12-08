DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $520.65 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Facebook worth $520,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 425,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,537,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 47,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

