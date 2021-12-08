Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $145.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

