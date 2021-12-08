Gibson Capital LLC Has $335,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.1% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE KO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,621,726. The firm has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.