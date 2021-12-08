Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.60 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

