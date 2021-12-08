Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 12,998 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 263,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,694,596. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

