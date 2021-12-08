ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research firms have commented on ALE. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 12.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 411,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 551.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. 5,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,028. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

