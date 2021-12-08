MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,883. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

