Infinitecoin (IFC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

