YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

