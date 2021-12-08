Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion-$80 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 198,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSANY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nissan Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

